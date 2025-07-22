Dodgers Appear to Be Placing $72 Million All-Star on Injured List in Unfortunate Update
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alexis Diaz has a locker in the Dodger Stadium clubhouse ahead of the team's game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.
Diaz was pitching with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but now appears to be the replacement for Tanner Scott, who is expected to go on the injured list.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the media Monday night that Scott felt a "sting" sensation in his forearm, which caused him to leave Monday's 5-2 win over the Twins. He pitched two-thirds of an inning when he looked in pain after throwing a slider.
Roberts came out of the dugout and took the ball from Scott after the Dodgers trainer checked in on him.
"I’m trying not to go down a spiraling thing with where it could be,” Roberts told the media.
“(He’s) physical, strong. The manual tests were good. So hopefully it’s something that’s more of a scare and then we can kind of put him on ice for a little bit and get him back.”
Scott signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Dodgers over the offseason, though he hasn't managed to reach that value so far. His ERA sits at 4.14 with a 27.2 strikeout percentage and a 9.6 walk rate.
His injury would add another name to the pitching injured list for the Dodgers. It already includes Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Blake Treinen, among others.
The Dodgers boast one of the most expensive teams in baseball, but Scott has now become yet another injured big money player.
