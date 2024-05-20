Dodgers Are Slow-Playing Closer's Return From Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips will return to the mound soon. Manager Dave Roberts updated reporters, including Los Angeles Times staff writer Mike DiGiovanna, on what's next for the Dodgers' closer.
Roberts said Phillips is "pain-free" after throwing a full-effort, 20-pitch bullpen Saturday. Phillips, who's been on the injured list since straining his right hamstring on May 5, is still "at least a week away from a return," according to the manager.
Phillips' bullpen Saturday, was his second since the injury. Although that's a strong sign of progress, the Dodgers' reluctance to activate Phillips in the next week suggests they're slow-playing his return with an eye toward keeping him healthy late in the season.
Phillips, 29, has been the backbone of the Dodgers' bullpen. In 14 appearances this season, the right-hander has recorded an incredible 0.66 ERA, 17 strikeouts, and a 1.02 WHIP in 13.2 innings. Phillips is 8-for-8 in save opportunities this season.
The Dodgers' bullpen has yet to be whole this season as they are still missing right-handed flamethrower Brusdar Graterol. Right-handed pitcher Dustin May is also on the 60-day injured list and a candidate to pitch in relief if his recovery from Tommy John surgery allows.
Right-handers Ryan Brasier, Joe Kelly, and Connor Brogdon are also on the 15-day disabled list, but none means as much to the success of the bullpen as Phillips. The return of the dominant righty is near.