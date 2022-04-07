Skip to main content
Dodgers: Are the Padres or Giants the Bigger Threat in the NL West?

Dodgers: Are the Padres or Giants the Bigger Threat in the NL West?

Which of these two NL West teams will give Los Angeles a harder time?

June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Which of these two NL West teams will give Los Angeles a harder time?

The Dodgers are the favorites to win the National League West. That has been the case for many years now. That was also the case last year when the Giants performed above and beyond and carried the lead all year long. It came down to the very last game of the season and San Francisco ended up walking away with the NL West crown for the first time in a while. 

But this year, the projections have the NL West all over the place. PECOTA has the Dodgers winning 100 games in 2021. They also have the Padres winning 90 games and the Giants somehow winning just 78 games. Apparently, they didn't learn to not underestimate the sleeping giant up north.

But the Padres did go out and add plenty of talent this year. They got Luke Voit from the Yankees in a deal, adding to their first base glut. They also got Matt Beaty in a trade with the Dodgers and he could be a major factor. But by far the biggest trade that they made was for A's starter Sean Manaea. He really completes their starting rotation and makes them a threat.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, the Giants lost out on a lot of talent from last season. They lost Kris Bryant in free agency to the Rockies, and Cy Young hopeful Kevin Gausman went off to the Blue Jays. But they did add in Carlos Rodon, and Joc Pederson will give them a power lefty bat off of the bench. 

So which team is set to give the Dodgers the biggest fit this season? It could be close. 

USATSI_18028144
News

Dodgers: Watch Bobby Miller Dominate Shohei Ohtani in Spring Training Game

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Must Really Think LA is Taking the World Series

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_15861412
News

Dodgers Sign Four-Time All-Star Reliever to Minor League Deal

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_2042046
News

Dodgers: Son of Former LA All-Star Making Waves in Spring Training

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18003555
News

Dodgers: Corey Seager Reveals the Main Reason He Left LA

By Staff WriterApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17953711
News

Dodgers: Six LA Players Included on MLB's Top 50 List

By Staff WriterApr 5, 2022
USATSI_18019657
News

MLB News: Umpires To Wear Microphones During On-Field Reviews

By Staff WriterApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17908601
News

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Praises LA's Bullpen

By Staff WriterApr 4, 2022