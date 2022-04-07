Dodgers: Are the Padres or Giants the Bigger Threat in the NL West?

The Dodgers are the favorites to win the National League West. That has been the case for many years now. That was also the case last year when the Giants performed above and beyond and carried the lead all year long. It came down to the very last game of the season and San Francisco ended up walking away with the NL West crown for the first time in a while.

But this year, the projections have the NL West all over the place. PECOTA has the Dodgers winning 100 games in 2021. They also have the Padres winning 90 games and the Giants somehow winning just 78 games. Apparently, they didn't learn to not underestimate the sleeping giant up north.

But the Padres did go out and add plenty of talent this year. They got Luke Voit from the Yankees in a deal, adding to their first base glut. They also got Matt Beaty in a trade with the Dodgers and he could be a major factor. But by far the biggest trade that they made was for A's starter Sean Manaea. He really completes their starting rotation and makes them a threat.

Meanwhile, the Giants lost out on a lot of talent from last season. They lost Kris Bryant in free agency to the Rockies, and Cy Young hopeful Kevin Gausman went off to the Blue Jays. But they did add in Carlos Rodon, and Joc Pederson will give them a power lefty bat off of the bench.

So which team is set to give the Dodgers the biggest fit this season? It could be close.