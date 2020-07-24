Minus Clayton Kerhsaw, Dodgers Face an Unexpected Challenge Again

Here's how the news of Clayton Kershaw's latest injury landed with a thud across Los Angeles, and in all places where knowing Dodgers fans reside: "Yeah, well at least we'll have him for the postseason...oh, wait."

Just like that. And here we are again, with the obligatory use of the term "Dodgers depth" being thrown around so much it might come down with back stiffness itself.

Here's the story from the LAT. The operative phrase there is "[Kershaw] spent time on the injured list with back injuries in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018." So this makes five times in seven years. Which. Is. Not. Good.

Importantly, Los Angeles is without two of its three top starting pitchers; Kersh and David Price, who opted out two weeks ago), and in the case of Walker Buehler, have a third who isn't stretched out enough to make more than a cameo appearance in the fifth game of the season.

So Dustin May gets the nod tonight in game one. Why he was optioned when the club announced its Opening Day 30-man roster this morning, I have no idea. It's weird. The Andrew Friedman Dodgers do weird.

What to do next? Well, L.A. made a blockbuster move by signing Mookie Betts to a record-setting contract yesterday, so why not make a trade for an ace tomorrow? Because they're gonna need one. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life.

Yes, making a trade immediately following the opener is a difficult task, but so is signing your right-fielder to a mega-deal the day before. Hitch up your suspenders and make a deal. Nobody wants to hear why you can't do something.

Admittedly, that's unlikely, even though by the end of play on Friday, 14 teams will be tied for last place and no longer in contention (I'm only half-kidding).

So May gets the call tonight, as Fernando Valenzuela did subbing in at the last minute for Jerry Reuss in 1981, which worked out well if memory serves. May was expected to caddy for the innings-limited Buehler in game five Tuesday at Houston, so that's out the window now.

We're likely to see one from a bevy of optioned young pitchers added to the roster no later than when Kershaw's spot comes up in six days (there's an off day Monday, remember) and possibly as soon as tomorrow. Names likely already under consideration include Tony Gonsolin, Josiah Gray, Mitch White and Victor Gonzalez.

Of course, if I'm in charge I just bring in a much need third catcher in Russell Martin, who can pitch in a pinch if called upon. And I'm only one-quarter kidding.

And remember, glove conquers all. But BenGay helps.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.