Dodgers: Astros Steal R&D Leader from LA Front Office

This past week, the Houston Astros announced a number of coaching staff and management changes. Scott Powers, the Dodgers R&D lead who will join Houston as an assistant general manager, was among the new hires.

In 2017, Powers joined the Dodgers' R&D department and has been the Director of Quantitative Analysis since November 2018. Prior to joining Los Angeles, he was a consultant with the Oakland Athletics.

Just another instance of the Astros stealing from the Dodgers.

