Skip to main content
Dodgers: Astros Steal R&D Leader from LA Front Office

Dodgers: Astros Steal R&D Leader from LA Front Office

Andrew Friedman. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This past week, the Houston Astros announced a number of coaching staff and management changes. Scott Powers, the Dodgers R&D lead who will join Houston as an assistant general manager, was among the new hires.

In 2017, Powers joined the Dodgers' R&D department and has been the Director of Quantitative Analysis since November 2018. Prior to joining Los Angeles, he was a consultant with the Oakland Athletics.

Just another instance of the Astros stealing from the Dodgers. 

Dodgers Hit With BIG Luxury Tax Bill! How Much Did Bauer, Scherzer Cost LA? Will LA Still Spend Big?

Read More

Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Astros Steal R&D Leader from LA Front Office

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16992428_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts is Taking Up Golf for a Week in February

2 hours ago
USATSI_15696877
News

Dodgers: Outfield Prospect James Outman Says AZL Made Him a Better Player

13 hours ago
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) warms up before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw's Contract Predicted to Be Very Short-Term

16 hours ago
June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor was Confident He Was Going to Stay in LA

18 hours ago
USATSI_16817633_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trading for Sonny Gray Could Work for LA in 2022

21 hours ago
USATSI_17000342
News

Dodgers: Corey Knebel's Curveball a Big Part of His Resurgent 2021

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17099096
News

Dodgers: Analysts Believe Freddie Freeman to LA is a Real Possibility

Jan 7, 2022