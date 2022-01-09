Dodgers: Astros Steal R&D Leader from LA Front Office
This past week, the Houston Astros announced a number of coaching staff and management changes. Scott Powers, the Dodgers R&D lead who will join Houston as an assistant general manager, was among the new hires.
In 2017, Powers joined the Dodgers' R&D department and has been the Director of Quantitative Analysis since November 2018. Prior to joining Los Angeles, he was a consultant with the Oakland Athletics.
Just another instance of the Astros stealing from the Dodgers.