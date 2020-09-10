SI.com
Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Mookie Betts at 2B, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Thursday marks the finale of three with the DBacks at Arizona. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA. And you read that correctly. Mookie Betts is penciled into start at second base for Los Angeles.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

