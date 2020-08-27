SI.com
Dodgers at Giants Doubleheader Game Thread, Thursday at 1:05 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Today marks the second and third games versus the Giants at San Francisco, and there will be one game thread (this one) for both ends of the doubleheader. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

Per the Dodgers:

No. 1-1
RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Proud of the Dodgers and other major sports teams for standing up for a significant human rights issue. Let us not forget that the Dodgers are the team of Jackie Robinson.

