Dodgers at Giants Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Tuesday marks the first of three versus the Giants at San Francisco. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, Rockies 1. Walker Buehler the winner (1-0), Jon Gray the loser (1-3). No home runs. With Bueher's best start of the year (6 IP, 1 ER, 11 Ks), Los Angeles improves to 20-8, Colorado falls 13-13.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 11, Rockies 3. Victor Gonzalez the winner (1-0), Antonio Senzatela the loser (3-1). L.A. home runs by Kiké Hernandez (3), Corey Seager (7), Mookie Betts 2 (11), Max Muncy (7), Will Smith (3) and Cody Bellinger (8). Dodgers sweep the series and finish the first half at 22-8. Colorado falls to 13-15.}

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 4, Rockies 3. Kenley Jansen the winner (1-0), Daniel Bard the loser (1-2). Los Angeles home runs by Chris Taylor (2) and Cody Bellinger (7, walkoff). Dodgers improve to 21-8, Colorado falls to 13-14.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Mariners Game Thread, Thursday at 4:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Mariners 1. Clayton Kershaw the winner (3-1), Yusei Kikuchi (0-2). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (6). Dodgers improve to 19-8, Mariners fall to 9-18.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

If the Dodgers Can Trade for Just One Player, Who Should it Be?

The “depth” card is played in Los Angeles as much as it is anywhere in baseball. More, really. And the 2020 Dodger roster is as deep as most of us can recall. The team literally does not have room for all the talent it possesses. You can ask Tony Gonsolin about that.

Howard Cole

by

SCINAZ

Pitching is the World's Most Precious Resource. Here's How the Dodgers Protect Theirs.

Los Angeles is a pitching organization and has been for over half a century. They know what they're doing, generally. But some in the city, and among the team's fans the world over who've been waiting for a championship since the Reagan Administration, remain skeptical. They've seen this movie before. And the reruns.

Howard Cole

by

Maxn99

FBI Official Reassigned for Holding Meeting During 2018 Dodgers Game

According to the DOJ report (made public Monday), eight FBI officials attended the meeting in Dodger Stadium's Stadium Club with "an unobstructed view of the field." The agents also ate from a buffet provided for VIP guests.

Ian Casselberry

Dodgers at Giants Series Preview

The Giants have made a few roster changes since the Dodgers last saw them. Most notably, they have called up catching prospect Joey Bart, demoting Tyler Heineman. Bart has appeared in just four games thus far, but he has hit (4-for-12 with three doubles and a walk), and the Giants have won all four games. The Giants have also lost righty-hitting centerfielder Austin Slater to a groin strain, replacing him with lefty-hitting Steven Duggar, and released 37-year-old Hunter Pence, who was a mere 5-for-52 on the season.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation to Celebrate Life & Legacy of Jackie Robinson This Week

MLB to hold on-field recognition of Jackie Robinson Day on Friday.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Mariners Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Mariners 6, Dodgers 4. Taijuan Walker the winner (2-2), Dennis Santana the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Max Muncy (6), Joc Pederson (4) and Cody Bellinger (5). Mariners improve to 8-18, Dodgers fall to 18-8.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole