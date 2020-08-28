SI.com
Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Friday marks the first of three two with the Rangers at Texas. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter

Dodgers at Texas Rangers Series Preview

Mike Minor’s velocity is way down. His average fastball is nearly two miles per hour slower than a year ago (down to 91 from nearly 93), with his maximum speed falling even farther (from better than 96 mph to less than 94). Accordingly, his hard-hit rate is way up, from 30.4 percent last year to 40.7 this year. That’s particularly bad news for a flyball pitcher, even if the Rangers’ new ballpark has thus far been surprisingly favorable to pitchers. Minor has allowed fewer than four runs in just two of his six starts this season. Over his last two outings, against the Padres and Mariners, he allowed five home runs in 9 2/3 innings. The Dodgers lead the majors in home runs.

Cliff Corcoran

Video: Dodger, Rangers Reporters Discuss Weekend Series at Texas

Rangers Insider's Chris Halicke and our own Tom Wilson discuss the series matchups, the state of the Rangers and a trade rumor which should interest you.

Howard Cole

