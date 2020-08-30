SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Sunday at 11:35 a.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Sunday marks the finale of three with the Rangers at Texas. First pitch is at 11:35 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter

Comments (44)
No. 1-21
AdamDZurilla
AdamDZurilla

Uh oh....is Tony hurt?

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Gonsolin isn’t allowed to give up any runs.

JC60
JC60

Home run derby continues.

Old fan
Old fan

He is so hot

Old fan
Old fan

Belli go Yard

Old fan
Old fan

Strange— Betts not even close at 2nd

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Gonsolin is annoyed at himself for that walk.

AdamDZurilla
AdamDZurilla

Good morning friends. Tony G is fantastic. Homers are awesome.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

What an ugly ballpark.

Old fan
Old fan

I would like to see Gavin lux get a big hit

Old fan
Old fan

Go Will Go

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

That is so good to see. Smith homering, that is.

Old fan
Old fan

Not me. I know nothing

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

I wonder if my two old friends know who is behind the perspective screen names.

Old fan
Old fan

Let’s go Belli- start it big

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

A lot of trades going down, everyone. Already wild. Padres are really going for it.

Old fan
Old fan

Just put your check in the mail( ya I know) to me.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Sorry I'm eight minutes late. I will pay my fine directly to the kangaroo court.

JC60
JC60

Left the room for a minute to start the dishwasher and missed the home run. That's what you risk with this team's offense.

eppis1
eppis1

That’s a quick start!

Old fan
Old fan

Let’s start today’s game with lots of runs.

Go Seager

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 4. Blake Treinen the winner 3-1, Lance Lynn the loser (4-1). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (9) and Max Muncy (9). Dodgers improve to 25-10, Texas falls to 12-20).]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Rangers 6, Dodgers 2. Joely Rodriguez the winner (1-0), Jake McGee the loser (2-1). No L.A. home runs. Texas improves to 12-19, L.A. falls to 24-10.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Giants Doubleheader Game Thread, Thursday at 1:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: First game final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 0. Clayton Kershaw the winner (4-1), Logan Webb the loser (2-3). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (6). Second game final score: Dodgers 2, Giants 0. Victor Gonzalez the winner (2-0), Kevin Gausman the loser (1-2). L.A. homers by Joc Pederson (5). Dodgers sweep and improve to 24-9. Giants fall to 15-18.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Giants Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Giants 10, Dodgers 8 in 11 innings. Sam Selman the winner (1-0), Dennis Santana the loser (1-2). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (8) and Max Muncy (8). Giants improve to 15-6, Dodgers fall to 22-9. #Manfred]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Recall RHP Tony Gonsolin to Start Today, Option Josh Sborz

As expected, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Tony Gonsolin this morning and he will start at Texas today at 11:35 a.m. Right-hander Josh Sborz was optioned to the club's alternate site at USC.Now we'll just see whether Gonsolin sticks for good this time. Mark me down as skeptical.

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, Rockies 1. Walker Buehler the winner (1-0), Jon Gray the loser (1-3). No home runs. With Bueher's best start of the year (6 IP, 1 ER, 11 Ks), Los Angeles improves to 20-8, Colorado falls 13-13.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Recall Gavin Lux, Option Mitch White

After seeming to outgrow the minor leagues with a glorious 2019 season (.347/.421/.607, with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs in 458 at bats), Lux, was expected to be the team's regular second baseman in 2020. Either his performance in Spring Training or the COVID-19 shutdown changed all that, and I'm not sure which.

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 11, Rockies 3. Victor Gonzalez the winner (1-0), Antonio Senzatela the loser (3-1). L.A. home runs by Kiké Hernandez (3), Corey Seager (7), Mookie Betts 2 (11), Max Muncy (7), Will Smith (3) and Cody Bellinger (8). Dodgers sweep the series and finish the first half at 22-8. Colorado falls to 13-15.}

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Dodgers at Texas Rangers Series Preview

Mike Minor’s velocity is way down. His average fastball is nearly two miles per hour slower than a year ago (down to 91 from nearly 93), with his maximum speed falling even farther (from better than 96 mph to less than 94). Accordingly, his hard-hit rate is way up, from 30.4 percent last year to 40.7 this year. That’s particularly bad news for a flyball pitcher, even if the Rangers’ new ballpark has thus far been surprisingly favorable to pitchers. Minor has allowed fewer than four runs in just two of his six starts this season. Over his last two outings, against the Padres and Mariners, he allowed five home runs in 9 2/3 innings. The Dodgers lead the majors in home runs.

Cliff Corcoran

Video: Dodger, Rangers Reporters Discuss Weekend Series at Texas

Rangers Insider's Chris Halicke and our own Tom Wilson discuss the series matchups, the state of the Rangers and a trade rumor which should interest you.

Howard Cole