Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Sunday marks the finale of four with the Rockies at Coors Field. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (21)
No. 1-12
Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

I have a question. Why do you think so many ballplayers wear beards in a hot summer game?

eppis1
eppis1

6 in a row!

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

6 for 6 in Ks.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

That was unnecessary.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

3 or more? Wow.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Prediction: Justin Turner will hit more home runs in the postseason than the regular season. You heard it here first.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Senzatela can be tough.

Old fan
Old fan

Let’s get the Dodger’s bats moving early , middle and late today.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

So what spa is Mookie at today?

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Dodgers go one, two, three.

