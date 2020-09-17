SI.com
Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Thursday marks the first of four with the Rockies at Coors Field. First pitch is at 5:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (14)
No. 1-10
AdamDZurilla
AdamDZurilla

I’d like to see Maximum Muncy tonight

AdamDZurilla
AdamDZurilla

Urias gives me 1st inning fits. Badly.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Wow, makes completeDave. Roberts sense to pitch him tonight.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Urias is my least favorite Dodger pitcher. He never looks confident.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Dodgers have enough guys with the zips.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Howard, I’ll try a better challenge the next time. I have a photo in mind for that.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Little League.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Trade Betts.

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Padres 4. Dustin May he winner (2-1), Adrián Morejón the loser (2-1). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (11) and Chris Taylor (6). Dodgers win the three-game series and the season series (six games to four) and improve to 35-15. San Diego falls to 32-19.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 3, Padres 1. Tony Gonsolin the winner (1-1), Zach Davies the loser (7-3). L.A. home runs by Edwin Rios (5). San Diego falls to 32-18, Dodgers improve to 34-15 and will leave town in first place. Day game tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score. Dodgers 8, Astros 1. Victor Gonzalez the winner (3-0), Zack Greinke the loser (3-2). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (10) Mookie Betts (15) and Chris Taylor (5). Dodgers improve to 33-14, Houston falls to 23-24.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 5:07 p.m. on Big Fox

[Updated: Final score: Astros 7, Dodgers 5. Josh James the winner (1-0), Kenley Jansen the deserving loser (0-4). L.A. home runs by Enrique Hernandez (5), Chris Taylor (4). Houston improves to 23-23. Dodgers fall to 32-14 and suffer their worst loss of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Monday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Padres 7, Dodgers 2 in embarrassing fashion. Dinelson Lamet the winner (3-1), Clayton Kershaw the loser (5-2). No L.A. home runs. San Diego improves to 32-17, Dodgers fall to 34-14.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers Announce 2021 Cactus League Schedule

The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced their 30-game 2021 Cactus League schedule, with their 13th season of Spring Training in Glendale, Arizona beginning on Saturday, Feb. 27 against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa. The Dodgers will open their home schedule the following day, Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch – Glendale.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rockies Series Preview

This weekend’s four-game set marks the Dodgers’ only trip of the year to Colorado and their final regular-season series against a National League team. The Rockies hold the distinction of being the only team to win a series against the 2020 Dodgers, but on the season as a whole, Colorado has won just two of the six games between these two teams, and the Dodgers have outscored them 38-25.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers Take Two in San Diego and are the Best in the West

The Dodgers are the best in the West. For the moment. They're not getting ahead of themselves and that's fine by.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Dodgers Place Caleb Ferguson on IL, Recall Josh Sborz, Activate Joe Kelly

The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz and have placed left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson on the injured list with a left elbow injury. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly has served his five-game suspension and will be activated for today’s game.

Howard Cole