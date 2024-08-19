Dodgers' Austin Barnes Suffers Injury, Catching Prospect To Be Recalled
The Dodgers are reportedly recalling catching prospect Hunter Feduccia today with Max Muncy and Tommy Edman. According to Dodgers Daily, catcher Austin Barnes suffered an injury and is hurt.
There are no details about the injury to Barnes at this time. But this story will be updated once we know more about the situation.
Barnes has hit .241 with one home run and eight runs batted in for the Dodgers over 44 games this year. Being the backup catcher to Will Smith, he has provided the team with a solid option for rest days so losing him for an extended amount of time would be a big blow to the team.
Feduccia has performed well in Triple-A for the Dodgers this season, hitting .282 with six home runs and driving in 46 runs. He appeared in one game for Los Angeles in July against the San Diego Padres, posting just one at-bat.
If the injury to Barnes is significant, Feduccia could see an extended run in the big leagues. This could be his chance to show the team what he can do, potentially making a case to either stay up in the majors or compete for a spot next season.