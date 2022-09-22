Dodgers: Bad News for Blake Treinen Who's Season Faces a Critical Point

If you were hoping to see Blake Treinen in the bullpen tonight... or this weekend, don't hold your breath. The injured Dodgers right-hander had a bit of a setback this week in his recovery from a bout of shoulder soreness.

Before Wednesday night's ugly loss to Arizona, Dave Roberts shared the update on Treinen that, admittedly, has the hurler running out of time to make an impact before the postseason.

Just a day ago, the plan and expectation was that Treinen would be activated on Thursday and take the next two weeks of the regular season getting settled into a role for October. But the latest update is an indicator that he is someone the team shouldn't really be relying on for the postseason.

If he comes back, that's just a nice bonus.

In good news, Brusdar Graterol returns to the active roster today. He along with right-hander Tommy Kahnle will likely be the guys filling any innings that would have otherwise been earmarked for Blake Treinen.

Kahnle has looked good since returning from the injured list last week. In three games, he's allowed only one baserunner while striking out 5 batters. Graterol was on a roll before a forearm issue put him on the sideline late in August. But, he too was just returning from a lengthy stay on the IL at that point.

Question marks on question marks for the Dodgers postseason bullpen.