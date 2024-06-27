Dodgers Ball Boy Saves Shohei Ohtani's Face in Dugout
Los Angeles Dodgers bat boy Javier Herrera has gone viral for saving Shohei Ohtani's face on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
The video circling the internet shows Herrera standing on the dugout steps, with Ohtani behind his right shoulder. All of a sudden, he reaches out with his bare hands and catches a line drive whizzing toward Ohtani's face.
Herrera made a play worthy of $700 million — and saved Ohtani from experiencing a lot of pain with his quick reaction. The 38-year-old has been a Dodgers bat boy for 20 years. This play coming in at the top of his list of highlights.
The reactions from Herrera, Ohtani and interpreter Will Ireton were almost better than the catch itself. Herrera turns around and glances at Ohtani as Ireton stares in the background, jaw dropped in amazement. The clip ends with Herrera giving the ball to a fan.
This is the second time Herrera has gone viral for making a spectacular play; the first was nine years ago. With this play, Herrera has redeemed himself from the tumble he took Aug. 16, 2016; at least the late, great Vin Scully was on the call for that one: