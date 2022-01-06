Dodgers: Baseball Expert Does Not Think Trevor Bauer Pitches for LA Again

The Trevor Bauer's situation isn't any more clear. The pitcher was on administrative leave for the entire second half of the season, and no one — not even the professionals — has any new concrete information on his alleged sexual assault case.

This is what we know right now: Since no criminal charges have been filed against him by the Los Angeles County district attorney, MLB hasn't suspended Bauer.

The Dodgers appear to be waiting for the DA and MLB to pass judgement before making any official moves with Bauer.

On an episode of The Athletic Baseball Show, former MLB Network employee Ken Rosenthal gave his thoughts on if Bauer will ever pitch again in Chavez Ravine.

“I do not expect him to play for the Dodgers again and I do expect it to become an issue at some point.”

If the Bauer is charged by the LA County DA, MLB will definitely suspend him. However, if he isn't, MLB might still try and impose some sort of suspension. Furthermore, if the league does decide to suspend the pitcher, but for less than a full season, it will be up to the Dodgers to make the next move.

How Trevor Bauer's Contract Impacts the Dodgers

Rosenthal shed light on the financial consequences for the Dodgers should they choose to release the pitcher. If the Dodgers opt to release Bauer in 2022, his $35.5 million dollar salary will still factor into the Dodgers luxury tax bill. That is, if the luxury tax system remains the same in the new CBA.

“Now what we don’t know obviously is if the luxury tax system will remain in place. I do expect it to remain in place.”

After that, Rosenthal discussed the many elements that will shape the story next year for the Dodgers and Bauer.

“ This [luxury tax implication] is one of the many outstanding questions with the Bauer situation. What will the Dodgers do? How will that affect their luxury tax payroll? Will Bauer file a grievance if indeed he is released. All of these things are in play. He will possibly file a grievance if he’s suspended as well.”

At this juncture, it's tough to say whether or not Bauer is done with the Dodgers. The front office hasn't shown any indication that he's out of the picture, especially since they allowed Max Scherzer to depart for the Mets.

Most baseball experts believe he will never throw another pitch for the Dodgers and perhaps in Major League Baseball as a whole.