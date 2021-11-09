Dodgers: Baseball Insider Believes LA Will Re-Sign Clayton Kershaw This Winter

For the first time ever, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is a free agent. The future Hall of Famer just wrapped up a 3 year, $93 million deal with LA. Before that, he inked a 7 year, $215 million deal, but opted out with 2 seasons left to sign the 3 year extension.

Yes, that's a lot of money... but that might not be the end of the paydays from the Dodgers.

In a recent post for MLB.com, writer Anthony Castrovince opined that Clayton Kershaw would re-sign with the Dodgers and that is exactly what Dodgers fans are waiting and hoping to hear. In part of a bold predictions exercise, the insider had this to say.

“Maybe not as much of a ‘duh,’ because Kershaw’s hometown Rangers will once again be a highly cited alternative and his injury troubles complicate matters. But we’ll believe Kershaw leaves the Dodgers when we actually see it.”

The few Dodger fans who don't want to see Kershaw back will argue that his price tag is not worth the amount of success he provides. As we are all well aware, baseball is a business, and many in Los Angeles including Laker fans, are well aware of the cost of legacy contracts when it comes to aging players. Clayton Kershaw will go down in history as perhaps the franchise's most accomplished pitcher, potentially surpassing the likes of Koufax and Newcomb. He has been the face of the team for most of the Dodgers' decade-plus domination. He has given his all and is a substantial part of almost every Dodger fan's heart. That being said, he has put a good amount of miles on his arm over the course of his career, and his salary will most definitely be pricey.

Clayton Kershaw's 2021 season unfortunately never really got off the ground. It was riddled with injuries and beset on all sides by problems. When Kershaw was healthy, he'd have a few starts in which he'd begin to establish consistency but then he either got injured, or he had a bad start which then led to monitoring his innings or an IL stint. In his season, he still had a 3.50 ERA and struck out 144 batters in 121 innings. That made his SO/9 the highest it has been since 2017. His 3.55 ERA may have been a bit inflated as his FIP (fielding independent pitching) was roughly three runs per game, suggesting that his results should have been better than they were.

Clayton Kershaw has spent 14 years, his entire career up to this point, with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He might go down as the best pitcher of all time when his accomplished career finally comes to an end. A statue of him outside Dodger Stadium will be erected, and Kershaw jerseys will undoubtedly be framed and hung. Overpaying for your franchise hero is definitely a possibility but, in the eyes of fans, will be well worth the price.