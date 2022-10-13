Skip to main content

Dodgers: Baseball World Reacts to On-Field Goose During Game 2

Did somebody order a goose with a side of NLDS baseball?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the most emotional time of the baseball season anything can happen. One minute your team is one game closer to reach the ultimate goal, another minute passes by and the season officially comes to an end. 

Look no futher than the NLDS matchup between the Dodgers and Padres as they have tied up the series 1-1 and are heading to San Diego. The Padres kept the Dodgers at bay, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who stormed the field.

The Dodgers were down two runs at the bottom of the eighth inning and needed a rally to turn the tide. Perhaps this was the rally goose they were waiting for? 

Quite impeccable timing for a goose to come down when the Dodgers needed the most focus from the fans and from themselves. Unfortunately, the Padres made great players and stopped any comeback from surmounting. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Even without the comeback, why not take the time to learn more about this magnificent goose? 

Whether the goose was trying to get a good view of the game or he was just blinded by the lights, the goose became the true storyline of the game. Who knows what other animal will pop into Petco Park during game three.

Perhaps this is a sign of things to come for the Dodgers, as long as no goose comes into Petco Park the Dodgers will be just fine. Perhaps fans will show up with goose masks to scare the Dodgers away?

The possibilities are endless. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18889025_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former MVP Helps Explain Embarrassing Swing on Clayton Kershaw Pitch

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19181194_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reclaims Postseason Strikeout Lead

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19218102_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Tickets Sky Rocket As Dodger Fans Search For Petco Park Tickets Amid "LA Ban"

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19222257_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Explains Baserunning Blunder vs Padres

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18665736_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Roberts Believes Experience Will Eventually Carry LA Offense

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19221831_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Discusses Questionable Pinch-Hit Decision in Game 2

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19217266_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16396001_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shines A Light on Unsung Bullpen Hero

By Jeff J. Snider