7-29-2024; #ArizonaComplexLeague



**Dodgers are the 2024 ACL Champions**



In a hard-fought game 2 of the ACL championship, the Dodgers came away with a 7-6 victory over the D'Backs. They are the new #ACL champions.@MiLB @Dodgers @DodgerPlayerDev @DodgersNation @FutureDodgers pic.twitter.com/pPq437rmnz