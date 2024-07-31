Dodgers Beat Diamondbacks in Postseason — of Arizona Complex League
The Arizona Complex League wrapped up its 2024 season on Monday with the Los Angeles Dodgers Rookie-level sweeping its way to a championship.
The club defeated the ACL Diamondbacks,7-6, in Game 2 of the ACL Finals at Camelback Ranch Complex. They beat the Giants 7-1 in the opening game and the D-backs 8-1 in the championship series opener.
Los Angeles entered the playoffs with the top seed after finishing the regular season 40-20. They won their next three games including two in the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate to win the crown.
It was the first title for the Dodgers since 2018. However, they have now won three total.
The Dodgers finished the season leading the lead with a .395 on-base percentage and were in the top five of several other categories.
Back-to-back solo home runs by Mairoshendrick Martinus and Joendry Vargas got the Dodgers on the board after trailing 2-0 early. Designated hitter Roger Lasso had quite the night going 2-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in.
Right-hander Dilan Figueredo earned the win pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. He was the only pitcher to enter the game and not allow a run. He also struck out three.
The Dodgers took a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning in the Game 1 of the finals. Hyun-Seok Jang struck out eight of 11 batters faced and pitched three innings. He walked one, and another batter reached on an error.