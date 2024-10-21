Dodgers Beat Mets in NLCS, Will Face Yankees in World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in eight seasons Sunday night after a 10-5 triumph over the New York Mets. The Dodgers earned a four-games-to-two victory over the Mets in the National League Championship Series.
The Mets got on the score board first with a 1-0 lead to open Game 6. After a two-run double by Tommy Edman in the bottom of the first, the Dodgers took the lead of the game and never lost it.
Edman was awarded the NLCS MVP after his historic performance that included a home run and four RBIs in Game 6. Edman was the first shortstop to win the award since Corey Seager in 2020.
The Dodgers advanced to the Fall Classic without first baseman Freddie Freeman and starting shortstop Miguel Rojas in the lineup.
The team will get a break before they face the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 25.
This is the first World Series meeting between the two franchises since 1981, in which the Dodgers went on to beat the Yankees in six games that year.