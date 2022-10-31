Skip to main content

Dodgers Beat Writer Digs Into Why LA Does and Doesn't Make Sense for Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge makes a lot of sense for the Dodgers in some ways, but when it comes to the length of contract he'll command, L.A. seems an unlikely landing spot.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is probably staying in the Bronx. After setting a new American League record for home runs in a season, New York is likely going to back up the money truck and do whatever it takes to keep the slugger in pinstripes.

But if Judge does leave for greener pastures, there are plenty of potential landing spots for him. Over at The Athletic, Chris Kirschner reached out to beat writers for six teams that might woo Judge, asking them for their pros and cons of going after the biggest free agent on the market.

Dodgers writer Fabian Ardaya wrote the section on Los Angeles, and it's a pretty solid summary:

It’s hard to rule the Dodgers out on anyone. They have the resources, and if Trea Turner departs in free agency, a hole in their lineup certainly could be filled by Judge blasting home runs all over Dodger Stadium. They could have an opening in center field if they elect to non-tender Cody Bellinger, meaning Judge or Mookie Betts could play there every day — and yes, Betts could see more time at second base if the Dodgers decide Gavin Lux is the replacement for Turner. But that in itself is a complicated and imperfect solution.

The Dodgers have other issues to address, and though they have made similar overtures over the years (Betts, Freddie Freeman, their pursuit of Gerrit Cole), they have typically tried to leverage their spending might over shorter-term deals than what Judge likely would be seeking.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That last bit is mostly what it boils down to, probably. Judge isn't young by baseball standards — he'll turn 31 shortly after Opening Day — and he hasn't been a paragon of health, reaching 500 plate appearances in just three of his six "full" seasons in the big leagues. If the bidding gets into the six- to ten-year range like many have speculated, it seems extraordinarily unlikely the Dodgers would be heavily involved.

Aaron JudgeMookie BettsGavin LuxFreddie FreemanLos Angeles DodgersNew York Yankees

USATSI_19291410_168396005_lowres
News

Hitting Coach Breaks Down Why The Dodgers Might Have Traded Yordan Alvarez

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_8487060_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Veteran Pitch Honored Tommy Lasorda With Charity Walk

By Ricardo Sandoval
Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former announcer Vin Scully address the stadium before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Grand Park Honors Vin Scully Putting An 'Ofrenda'

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19308102_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Yordan Alvarez Reflects On The Day He Was Traded To The Astros

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18558162_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Sandy Koufax Earns NL MVP Honors 59 Years Ago Today

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_16452976_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: '81 Team Celebrates 41 Years Since WS Win Over the Yankees

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18601251_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Could End Up With the Braves According to Former MLB GM

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19295806_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Prospect Inches Closer to Making Major League Debut Soon

By Kristilyn Hetherington