Dodgers Beat Yankees in World Series Game 1 in Historic Fashion
Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning Friday night, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers triumph over the New York Yankees, 6-3. Game 1 of the Fall Classic was everything fans hoped it would be, and more.
Freeman's feat marked the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history. Before the All-Star first baseman entered the batter's box, Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes had to face two former MVPs in Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.
Ohtani popped out to left field with two runners on base. Dodgers fans held their breath on what would happen next.
Betts was intentionally walked, paving the way for Freeman's historic moment. Winning the game in walk-off fashion certainly set the tone for the rest of the series.
The Dodgers and Yankees entered extra innings with the score tied at two. Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. manufactured a run in the top of the 10th after stealing two bases.
The Yankees were up 3-2 as Freeman entered the batter's box with two outs. Freeman has been battling a high ankle sprain throughout the postseason, which affected his offensive numbers.
However, his injury didn't prevent him from single-handedly saving the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.
Game 2 continues at Chavez Ravines on Saturday evening. Who knows what's coming next.