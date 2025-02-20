Dodgers Behind the Scenes Spring Training Coverage: Roki Sasaki, Shohei Ohtani, Exclusive Interviews and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers spring training is in full swing as Cactus League play begins Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.
For the second straight season, the Dodgers are starting their season early, as they get set to kick off their 2025 campaign in Japan against the Cubs.
After a little more than a week of spring training, multiple Dodgers have already made major strides.
Roki Sasaki faced live hitters for the first time at the MLB level on Wednesday, while Shohei Ohtani has thrown his first bullpens as he returns to his two-way capabilities.
Additionally, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has ramped up quickly as he prepares for his Opening Day start, while plenty of new faces have already made good impressions including Blake Snell, Kirby Yates, Hyeseong Kim, and more.
Dodgers Nation is on site at Camelback Ranch and has compiled plenty of great footage from spring training, including behind-the-scenes highlights, media scrums, and tons of exclusive player interviews.
For fans who want to get a taste of the first week-plus of spring training, here's all the videos they've posted on YouTube:
Dodgers Spring Training Highlights Behind The Scenes
Dodgers Spring Training Exclusive Player Interviews
