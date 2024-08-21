Dodgers’ Bench on Verge of Major Shakeup
Jason Heyward's playing time has been limited all season but when Mookie Betts returned to right field, the veteran outfield became the odd man out which is why his pinch-hit home run on Tuesday night couldn't have come at a better time.
With two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, manager Dave Roberts opted to send up the left-handed-hitting Heyward to pinch-hit for Kiké Hernández against the Mariners' closer, Andrés Muñoz.
Heyward fouled off the first pitch he saw. It was clocked at 99.7 mph. Fastballs at 98 and 98.9 mph made it a 2-1 count. Then, a 99.2 mph heater up in the zone was met with a majestic crack of the bat and was driven over the right-field wall.
"I just truly believe the game honors you, and the game honored him tonight,” Roberts said of Heyward. “He does things the right way, he was ready when called upon, and he came up with a huge hit. Shoot, that was probably the highlight for me of the season thus far."
The three run shot put the Dodgers up 6-3 and Daniel Hudson closed the door on a Dodgers victory.
Heyward has been understanding of what his role has transformed into late in his career. He is now 19-for-70 (.271) with three homers as a pinch-hitter in his 15 years in the Majors. He has hit two pinch-hit homers this season, the first was a grand slam against the Rockies on June 18.
Heyward isn't just competing for playing time, he is playing for a job. With Chris Taylor due to return from the injured list any day now, the Dodgers have four players and three spots on the bench – Heyward, Kevin Kiermaier, Hernandez, and Taylor.
Roberts has made it clear that the team will operate with 13 position players and 13 pitchers up until rosters expand to 28 players in September — meaning one of those four will be removed from the active roster.
“C.T. is coming back, and obviously he’s a part of what we’ve done, what we’re doing this year, next year,” Roberts said. “This is the tough part of the job. It’s a good thing that you have a lot of good players, but you only have so many spots. Someone’s going to be a casualty, unfortunately. I don’t know the answer right now.”