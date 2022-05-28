Skip to main content
Dodgers Bench Player Continues to Impress in Starting Role

Dodgers Bench Player Continues to Impress in Starting Role

Edwin Rios has been making his case for more playing time.

Edwin Rios has been making his case for more playing time.

Entering the season, all of the talk was about the Dodgers projected starting lineup and just how dangerous it could be offensively. The talk was warranted. The top of LA's batting order is a superstar shortstop, Trea Turner, sandwiched between two league MVPs - Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman . After that, it's a mix of All-Star hitters, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor, yet another league MVP, Cody Bellinger, plus the best hitting catcher in the league in Will Smith.

Which is why it makes sense that Edwin Ríos flew under the radar. The left-handed slugger missed the bulk of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery and didn't come into 2022 with any expectations.

Due to Max Muncy's offensive woes and aching elbow, Ríos has been a frequent name on the lineup card and he's making the most of his opportunity.

On Friday night, Ríos took Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner deep for his sixth home run of the year to hand the Dodgers an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ríos has served as the team's primary DH for most of May and it looks like he read the job description. In his last 11 games, Ríos owns a .931 OPS and has logged 13 RBI. 

After Friday night's 6-4 win, Ríos provided his thoughts on his long ball off of Bumgarner (quote via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“I talk to Freddie (Freeman) a lot. I feel like he always has a great approach. So I was just trying to stay inside his mix, drive it hard to center field. He threw a heater up and in. I was just able to get my barrel to it and watched it go.”

Before play on Saturday, Ríos has the best home run to fly ball ratio in baseball (40.0%) among players with at least 70 plate appearances.

If he can keep hitting the ball over the fence, he might force manager Dave Roberts to keep him in the lineup.

Edwin RiosLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_10850497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Former LA Catcher Make History for the Wrong Reasons

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18368741_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Gavin Lux Gains Internet Fame After Awkward Tag

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_14085340_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Prospect Boasting Other-Worldly Statistics in the Minors

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18329786_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Reliever Has a Bizarre LA-First on Thursday

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18222157_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Makes Ominous Comment About His Future Health

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_13299142_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Set to Retire Number of Brooklyn Icon This Summer

By Staff WriterMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18353606_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Julio Urias Facing Washington Nationals Superstar Sets Internet on Fire

By Staff WriterMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18283780_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Bench Player Gets His Own Bobblehead Night

By Staff WriterMay 27, 2022