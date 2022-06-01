Skip to main content
Dodgers: Bettor Lost Six-Figure Wager on LA in Tuesday Night's Loss

One bettor put a healthy wager on the Dodgers, and lost.

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball. Entering Wednesday, LA has the second best winning-percentage in baseball (.673), the lowest team ERA (2.76), and the highest team OPS (.766). They also have the only triple-digit positive run differential in baseball. All of those reasons are why one bettor placed a six-digit wager on the Dodgers to cover a 2.5-run spread against the lowly Pirates on Tuesday night.

Problem is, the Dodgers can't beat the Pirates this year.

Starter Julio Urías, struggled mightily on his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. The former 20-game winner gave up a pair of two-run home runs to give the Pirates a 4-0 lead after the first two innings. 

Julio settled down after giving up those four runs and completed six-innings of work with eight strikeouts and just one walk.

The Dodgers clawed back to a 4-3 deficit, but left a staggering 18 men on base on Tuesday night. So for the fourth time this year, LA took a "L" against Pittsburgh. 

Had the Dodgers beat the Pirates by three or more runs, the bettor would have taken home over $130,000 in winnings.

At the moment, the mystery high-roller hasn't appeared to make another large wager on the Dodgers beating the Pirates tonight in the final game of the series. Perhaps they're eyeing Houston's matchup today against the hapless Oakland Athletics.

Mitch White will get the start for the Dodgers for the 5:10PM PDT first pitch. Jose Quintana will be on the mound for the Pirates.

