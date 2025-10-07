Dodgers’ Blake Snell Makes Insane MLB History After Dominant NLDS Game 2 Start
Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies featured a pitching duel for the ages between Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell and Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo.
Snell and Luzardo each allowed just one hit through six innings as the duo combined for 13 strikeouts. While Snell's night was done before the seventh, Luzardo gave up two hits in the top of the seventh that were eventually batted in.
"It's huge. It's absolutely huge," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Snell's performance and the Dodgers' Game 2 win. "Guys are really stepping up. I thought Blake threw a heck of a ball game, Blake Snell."
Snell made MLB history in a number of ways in Tuesday's win. Snell had his fourth career postseason outing with nine strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed, the most by any pitcher in MLB history.
Snell credited his fastball location early on in the game with allowing him to find success against the Phillies' bats.
"I feel like early on it was big," Snell said after the game. "I was just trying to figure out what their game plan was and how I was going to attack. I just faced them not too long ago. I knew I was going to have to adjust and do some things differently and keep some things the same as well, reading the approach, trying to figure them out and attack."
In addition to making individual MLB history, Snell joined Luzardo to become only the second pair of starting pitchers to each allow one hit or fewer through the first six innings of the same postseason game. The only other duo that did so was Woody Williams and Brandon Backe in Game 5 of the 2004 NLCS.
The Dodgers stole both away games in Philadelphia, carrying a massive advantage with them back home to Los Angeles. With a win in Game 3, the Dodgers can clinch a spot in the NL Championship Series.
"That was a heck of a ball game. Lots to unpack in that one. To come away with a win right there, huge, huge momentum maintainer," Roberts said. "So, looking forward to getting back home. "
