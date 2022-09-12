Dodgers: Blake Treinen Feels Confident He'll be Ready for October

It's been a year of injuries for the Dodgers but nonetheless, the team (more specifically the bullpen) has adjusted as the year has gone on and has still managed to find a whole lot of success.

The most recent move was made Saturday night when RHP Andre Jackson was recalled as a result of Treinen being placed on the IL with shoulder tightness backdating to September 7th.

Treinen has been dealing with the shoulder injury all season resulting in missing a majority of the 2022 season. This season he's appeared in five games allowing only one run across those five innings.

But the veteran hurler is hopeful for a return prior to the postseason beginning. Here is the latest update:

Last season, Treinen was crucial to the Dodgers bullpen during the month of October as he posted a 2.08 ERA allowing only 2 runs on 5 hits across his 8.2 innings pitched. The Dodgers clinched a spot in the postseason with their win on Sunday night and seek to reclaim the Division crown this upcoming week in Arizona.

Treinen's return date can be as soon as September 22nd, which gives him less than two weeks before the postseason starts. Is it enough time for him to get back into shape come crunch time? Or could another reliever such as Tommy Kahnle or Victor Gonzalez take his place on the active roster as they are close to returning from the IL also?