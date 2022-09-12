Skip to main content
Dodgers: Blake Treinen Feels Confident He'll be Ready for October

Dodgers: Blake Treinen Feels Confident He'll be Ready for October

After being placed on the IL just a few days ago, Treinen follows up with some good news that he'll be back just in time for some postseason magic.

It's been a year of injuries for the Dodgers but nonetheless, the team (more specifically the bullpen) has adjusted as the year has gone on and has still managed to find a whole lot of success.

The most recent move was made Saturday night when RHP Andre Jackson was recalled as a result of Treinen being placed on the IL with shoulder tightness backdating to September 7th. 

Treinen has been dealing with the shoulder injury all season resulting in missing a majority of the 2022 season. This season he's appeared in five games allowing only one run across those five innings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But the veteran hurler is hopeful for a return prior to the postseason beginning. Here is the latest update:

Last season, Treinen was crucial to the Dodgers bullpen during the month of October as he posted a 2.08 ERA allowing only 2 runs on 5 hits across his 8.2 innings pitched. The Dodgers clinched a spot in the postseason with their win on Sunday night and seek to reclaim the Division crown this upcoming week in Arizona. 

Treinen's return date can be as soon as September 22nd, which gives him less than two weeks before the postseason starts. Is it enough time for him to get back into shape come crunch time? Or could another reliever such as Tommy Kahnle or Victor Gonzalez take his place on the active roster as they are close to returning from the IL also?

Blake TreinenLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19031007_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Roberts Believes Muncy's Energy Is A Catalyst For Team's Success

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18971237_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Is "All For" the New Rule Changes for 2023 Season

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18921853_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides An Injury Update on LA Bullpen

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18992536_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Two Players Try to Break Out of Slumps By Any Means Necessary

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19024085_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Breaks Dave Roberts' Brain

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18985923_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Roberts Hopeful Blake Treinen Won't Be Sidelined for Long

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18996688_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Reveals Some Not So Great News About Max Muncy

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18879517_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Things Aren't Progressing Well for This LA Infielder

By Kristilyn Hetherington