Dodgers' Blake Treinen Reveals What Happened In Allowing Game-Winning HR To Giants On Friday
Blake Treinen entered Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the ninth inning. Before he could catch his breath, the game was over.
Rookie Brett Wisely blasted a walk-off two-run home run deep into right field giving the Giants a 4-3 victory. Treinen didn't think it was a bad pitch, Wisely just executed better.
“Honestly, I don’t even know where the pitch ended up that he hit,” Treinen said. “I threw two good sliders before that. Swung and missed on one. Seemed like the right pitch at that time. … It’s all about execution, and sometimes they execute better than we do.”
Treinen walked Luis Matos on four pitches to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Only one pitch was close to the strike zone. He threw four pitches, one cutter, and three sliders to Wisely who put good wood on the last pitch which caught too much of the plate.
The home run gave the Giants their 31st walk-off win over the Dodgers since the teams moved west from New York City in 1958.
Daniel Hudson also gave up a two-run home run earlier in the night.
“The leadoff walk by Blake wasn’t ideal,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Then he had count leverage [on Wisely] and left a pitch out over [the plate]. Huddy tried to go down and away to Chapman and just made a mistake with the heater. He made us pay. They can’t be perfect. It’s gonna happen.”