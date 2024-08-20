Dodgers' Bobby Miller Gets Tepid Endorsement For Rotation Spot
Bobby Miller needed more time in Triple-A than the one August start he got after recovering from an adductor injury. The Los Angeles Dodgers simply didn't have the time to give, and the results in his return to MLB were too familiar.
Miller returned to the majors on Saturday looking very much like the same pitcher who was optioned on July 10.
“It was a combination of an injury and a little bit of like that sophomore [slump], where you’re on the map, people know you, have a better idea [of how to attack you],” Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said in late July. “Our confidence is when Bobby’s right, we know he has a five-pitch mix that really plays.”
Initially, his velocity was better until it wasn't. He began the start pumping gas at 99.7 mph but that could have been adrenaline. He hovered around 99 mph for the entire first inning but it tapered off as he pitched deeper into the game.
He gave up a two-run home run that gave the St. Louis Cardinals the lead for good on a 2-0 count. The 95.7 mph sinker wasn't in a bad spot, it just didn't have the velocity which left Miller vulnerable.
Miller relied on his fastball for most of his start as he couldn't land a curveball in the strike zone until the middle innings. He couldn't find his changeup until his start was almost over. He was fortunate to only allow one walk with his command issues. However, he did throw four wild pitches.
Miller allowed four runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings and saw his earned run average stay above 8.00. Through eight starts, the sophomore has an 8.02 ERA.
“He was really fighting with one arm behind his back,” manager Dave Roberts said.
Last year, Miller emerged as a rookie star going 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA. He earned a spot in the postseason rotation and set high expectations for this season. Unfortunately, those haven't been met.
Two weeks into the season, Miller went down with shoulder inflammation. He missed more than two months and when he returned, his arm slot in his delivery had unintentionally shifted.
The Dodgers sent him to the Arizona Complex League before starting games with Oklahoma City in hopes that he would re-discover his delivery that was so succesffuly last season.
Saturday could be considered a step in the right direction, but he isn't fully back to 2023 Bobby Miller. He will most likely only get one more start until Tyler Glasnow returns from the IL.
“That’s the thought right now, yeah,” Roberts said. “But he has to continue to show some improvement, too.”