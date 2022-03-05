Dodgers: Bobby Miller on Clayton Kershaw's Mental Approach

Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller is a name to keep an eye on. LA selected Miller with their first-round pick in 2020 and he's already considered a top 100 prospect by most experts.

Experts aren't the only people who have taken notice. Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes labeled Miller as "highly competitive" and heaped praise on the hurler.

In an interview on Dodger Talk with David Vassegh (AM570), Miller talked about how he's working on not getting too fired up on the mound.

Vassegh wanted to get more in depth on the subject. Heasked Miller if he was more of a Clayton Kershaw, calm, cool, collected, or a Rich Hill - emphatic and fiery.

“I’d say like a Kershaw. I say stuff to myself. I try not to make a big scene or anything. Not throw anything around, stuff like that. I can kind of bark at myself here and there under my glove, that’s about it.”

Miller is working on a lot of parts of his game right now at Camelback Ranch, but the space between his ears is a high priority of his.

“Sometimes, I get ahead of myself here and there. I guess it comes with the competitiveness that I have out there on the mound. It’s something I’ve been working on. Trying to clam myself down a little bit and seeing where the game takes me.”

Last season, Miller logged a 3.36 ERA in 17 appearances. He put up a 1.91 ERA in High-A (Great Lakes Loons), but he posted a 4.82 ERA in his three appearances in Double-A (Tulsa Drillers).

Miller is far from a finished product, but FanGraphs noted the righty's "power arsenal", but in the same breath, questioned whether or not he'll be able to remain a starter throughout his professional baseball career.

Along with Ryan Pepiot and Landon Knack, Bobby Miller is a Dodgers pitching prospect to keep an eye on.