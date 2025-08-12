Dodgers' Bobby Miller Reveals Goal for Rest of 2025 Season Following Major Change
The Los Angeles Dodgers are shifting Bobby Miller to a bullpen role at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
After his rookie season in 2023 showed tons of potential, starting with a 3.76 ERA across 22 starts and ending in him being trusted to start Game 2 of the NLDS, things have gone down hill for the right-hander.
Miller has allowed seven earned runs through five innings in MLB this year and is currently sporting a 5.19 ERA in Triple-A. Although his numbers are far from where anyone around the organization would like, he seems to have embraced his new role out of the 'pen and is already looking for ways to help the team when the lights shine brightest.
More news: Former Dodgers World Series-Winning Reliever Signs With NL West Rival
Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain spoke to Miller about what his goals are after his shift to the bullpen and if it includes October aspirations.
"Of course, that's definitely the goal. That's always the goal, is to pitch in the postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Especially in that stadium, it doesn't get more electric than that with what the fans bring there, it's awesome man," Miller said.
"The small taste I had my rookie year, I had all those jitters and nerves and everything but hopefully I know what to expect a little more this time, but that's definitely the goal all the time."
The small taste was likely bitter for Miller as he went just 1.2 innings and allowed three earned runs off of four hits.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out Michael Conforto for Missing Easy Opportunity to Drive in Runs
Miller has had his clear issues with command over the last two seasons, but his fastball velocity is undeniable.
In 2024, his average four-seamer was at 97.5 mph, good for the 94th percentile across MLB. This season, it is still keeping the heat with a 97.4 mph average, now the 91st percentile in MLB.
The signs were there for Miller last season as he was walking batters 11.6 percent of the time (just the 10th percentile in MLB) and had one of the worst average exit velocities on his offerings at 91.5 mph off the bat, putting him in the 1st percentile among qualified pitchers.
If Miller's high-octane fastball can be best utilized out of the bullpen, and he can show the ability to fix his command issues, perhaps he will achieve his goal and get back to Dodger Stadium in October.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.