Dodgers Bolster Bullpen With Major Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale vs Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated relief pitcher Luis Garcia from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Will Klein in a corresponding move.
Garcia has been on the injured list since the beginning of June with a right adductor strain. He made 26 appearances before his injury, posting a 4.50 ERA and striking out 23 batters in 26 innings.
Klein joined the MLB roster June 20 after the Dodgers moved Roki Sasaki to the 60-day injured list. He made two appearances, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Garcia made one rehab start before his return, pitching one inning with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga where he allowed no runs on one hit with a strikeout.
The Dodgers signed Garcia to a minor league deal in the offseason. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
The right-hander is a big boost to the Dodgers' bullpen, which has struggled in June. The Dodgers have the fourth-worst bullpen ERA in the National League this month, and the sixth-worst in MLB. This is partly due to the Dodgers' injury crisis in the pitching department, as they have 12 pitchers on the injured list.
Garcia will hope to further establish the Dodgers' lead at the top of the NL West, as they lead the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres by a wide margin of 5.5 games. They will look to expand their lead on Thursday, as they search for their first series sweep since April against the Colorado Rockies at 12:10 p.m.
