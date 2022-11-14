Dodgers: Broadcaster Joe Davis Getting Some Love From Football Fans Too

Baseball season is over, and free agency is in full swing. However, the world of sports never stops, and football is currently at the forefront. With that being said, the Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis also calls football games for FOX.

On Sunday, Davis was the lead man in today's game for what happened to be the game of the year in the NFL between the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, New York.

In the fourth quarter, with less than two minutes left in the game, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins threw to his favorite target, Justin Jefferson, and he made an incredible catch, and the call by Davis made it even better.

The emotion that Joe brings to his calls is unmatched. He always makes the call 100 times better; it seems he always knows what to say.

The Dodgers hired Joe Davis in 2016 to call road games and eventually became the lead commentator for Sportsnet LA in 2017, replacing the late-great Vin Scully, who retired in 2016.

The 34-year-old has been calling games for FOX since 2014, calling play-by-play for college football, college basketball, and the MLB.

He recently called his first-ever World Series alongside hall of Famer John Smoltz.

We're lucky to have Joe Davis call Dodger games for us Dodger faithful. At a young age, he's already proven, and he's established himself as one of the best commentators.