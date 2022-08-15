Skip to main content
Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off in First Minor League Rehab Game

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is on his way back to LA soon.
Brusdar Graterol went down with a shoulder injury back in mid-July. Just 20 days ago, Graterol's return was a question mark, and Dodger fans were concerned. They were concerned not just for Graterol, but also for the Dodgers bullpen. Luckily, Graterol is pretty close to coming back.

Graterol's statistics have not been exactly what people were hoping for from him, although his strikeout numbers improve every year in the league.

What has never been in question has been Graterol's overall "stuff." He routinely throws in the triple-digits with run on his pitches that defy gravity. He is frequently featured on @PitchingNinja, a Twitter page that features some of the best and filthiest pitches in MLB.

Dodger fans have to see that clip and wonder, "is the velocity back?" Oh, it is back, alright.

Who throws a 95-mph slider? Graterol, of course. His return will certainly help a Dodgers bullpen that has held it together but has missed the consistent arms of Graterol and Blake Treinen.

Before his injury, Graterol had a 3.35 ERA in 40 innings pitched. He had posted a 123 OPS+ in his short 2022 season, as well. The bigger concern with Graterol is not his slightly-low "missed bats" numbers nor his strikeouts per 9. 

If you look at Graterol's statistics, the 40 innings he had thrown in 2022 is his career high. For an arm who throws so hard, one cannot help but wonder if his arm and shoulder can stand up to the rigors of a long season. Throwing a baseball so hard and making it look so effortless may belie how much it can wear on a human body.

Either way, the Dodgers, and the rest of their relief pitchers, will be more than happy to get their flame-throwing bullpen arm back in time for October.

