Dodgers Bullpen Could Get Massive Reinforcement if They Advance Past NLCS
The Los Angeles Dodgers have relied heavily on their bullpen this postseason, and they’ll need to continue that trend against the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series.
Unfortunately, the bullpen will have to get the job done without left-handed reliever Alex Vesia.
Vesia had to exit during his warmup before the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Friday due to what manager Dave Roberts described as an "intercostal issue." The intercostal muscles are located between the ribs and can be pretty uncomfortable when strained.
“Losing Alex potentially is brutal. It sucks,” Roberts said. “He’s a big part of what we do. But we’re just going to have to find somebody else to step up.”
The silver lining here is that Vesia could potentially return if the Dodgers make it to the World Series.
According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman mentioned that the team is "hopeful" Vesia might heal enough during the NLCS.
Throughout the season, Vesia has been the Dodgers’ top left-handed reliever and has emerged as a key leader in the bullpen. In 67 appearances, he posted a 1.76 ERA and struck out 87 batters over 66.1 innings. His ability to handle both left- and right-handed hitters made him especially valuable. Against righties, he allowed only 20 hits in 133 at-bats, finishing with a .150 average. He even limited lefties to a lower .144 average.
While losing Vesia is a blow, the Mets feature a right-handed-heavy lineup. Aside from Francisco Lindor, who is a switch-hitter, most of their key hitters swing from the right side.
To replace Vesia on the NLCS roster, right-hander Brent Honeywell was added. He pitched three scoreless innings in Game 2, and kept them in the game, an eventual 7-3 loss.
“He’s been staying sharp in the sense he’s been pitching to our hitters on off-days,” Roberts said of Honeywell. “He’s still got this finger thing, but he certainly is in the mix, too.”
Rookie right-hander Edgardo Henriquez also returned to the roster despite struggling in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres. Similarly, righty Ben Casparius was also included, even though he didn’t see any action in the NLDS. He had a scoreless ninth inning in Game 1.