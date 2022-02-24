Skip to main content
Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson On Track for Opening Day

Ferguson underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and says he'll be ready for the start of the season.

Caleb Ferguson hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since 2020. The reliever underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and has been working his way back ever since. 

The Dodgers could've rushed him back for the 2021 postseason, but that's not typically has LA handles pitchers recovering from serious injuries. They kept him off the field, perhaps because this was Ferguson's second Tommy John surgery.

Ferguson joined David Vassegh on AM570 and reported that his left arm will be available for Opening Day if called upon.

“We’ll be ready to go. I’m feeling good, got a bunch of bullpens under my belt. Going to start facing some live hitters here soon and we’ll see where it goes.”

Normally, a player would be in constant contact with his club's training staff throughout his recovery. But these are not normal times. Ferguson has not been able to communicate directly with the Dodgers staff due to the ongoing lockout. A third party has to provide Ferguson's day-to-day updates to the team.

Regardless, it sounds like Ferguson will be ready once the season starts. Which hopefully happens...on-time.

Ferguson owns a 3.93 ERA in 112.1 innings pitched for the Dodgers. He could be yet another quality left-handed reliever in LA's bullpen arsenal. 

