Dodgers Call Up $12.5 Million Offseason Addition in Surprise Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up infielder Hyeseong Kim, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Kim began the season in the minors, but has put up solid numbers at the plate hitting .252 with an .801 OPS.
Now, the former KBO infielder will join the Dodgers in Atlanta.
The Dodgers signed Kim this offseason to a three-year, $12.5 million deal. A few days after he was signed, the Dodgers traded starting second baseman Gavin Lux.
The signing of Kim appeared to have signified the Dodgers found their starting second baseman for the 2025 season. Kim previously won four Gold Glove awards at shortstop and second base in KBO.
Kim's defense was elite from the start of camp this spring, but his struggles at the plate prevented him from making the Opening Day roster.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke about Kim's slow adjustment to Major League velocity this spring.
“I would say, if there’s one part of it, the question mark, I would say it is the bat,” Roberts said. “The competition is different over there than here. … Obviously he’s going through some swing changes that he believes will help him also make this transition easier and sustainable.
“He bet on himself to come here and to compete, and so right now he’s in a competition to earn a job with us. I would say that that’s still all in play, and we don’t need to make a decision right now, obviously, but I would say that if there’s one thing that … still is in question is the bat. And I think that’s a fair thought on our part.”
