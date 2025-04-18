Dodgers Call Up Surprise Pitcher Ahead of Series Opener vs. Rangers
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled right-hander Noah Davis, the team announced Friday. Bobby Miller was optioned Thursday, and the Dodgers made their corresponding roster move by bringing up Davis Friday.
There was speculation the Dodgers would activate reliever Evan Phillips from the injured list to bolster the bullpen; however, L.A. chose to promote Davis ahead of the series opener against the Texas Rangers Friday night.
The Dodgers acquired Davis from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations just hours before Opening Day.
In 2024, Davis made a career-high nine outings for the Colorado Rockies producing a 5.58 ERA with a 15.6 percent strikeout rate across 20.1 innings. The 27-year-old was an 11th-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2018.
In December, he agreed to a minor league contract with the Red Sox and produced a 4.82 ERA across 9.1 innings pitched in spring training with the team. The arrival of Davis in L.A. was a result of the numerous pitchers on the injured list.
Less than a month after being traded to the Dodgers, Davis gets an opportunity to shine with the defending champions in the big leagues.
