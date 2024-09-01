Dodgers Call Up Two Minor Leaguers as MLB Rosters Expand
As the calendar flips to September, Major League Baseball is rounding third and headed for home into the final stretch of the regular season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made some key moves to bolster the roster, calling up outfielder Andy Pages and pitcher Justin Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City. These promotions will provide some much-needed depth as the team gears up for a playoff push.
Andy Pages was the obvious choice for a call-up after the Dodgers designated Jason Heyward for assignment, and Heyward subsequently signed with the Houston Astros.
Pages made his MLB debut back on April 16 and has since played 98 games for the Dodgers this season. He’s been a solid contributor, slashing .246/.305/.388 with 88 hits, 54 runs scored, nine home runs, and 36 RBIs.
Even though the outfield situation has been crowded, Pages has provided crucial depth, especially during a season in which the Dodgers' options are limited.
After Max Muncy returned from the injured list, Pages was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. With Muncy’s return, Mookie Betts shifting back to the outfield, and the addition of Kevin Kiermaier, there was less room for Pages on the big-league roster.
However, the 23-year-old has continued to impress in Oklahoma City, slashing .356/.421/.663 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 24 games. His performance in Triple-A proves he’s ready to contribute whenever needed.
On the pitching side, the Dodgers recalled Justin Wrobleski in advance of Sunday's starting assignment in Arizona.
With Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the IL, and now Clayton Kershaw joining them with a bone spur in his toe, the need for another starter became urgent.
Wrobleski, who made five starts for the Dodgers earlier this season, posted a 1-1 record with a 4.68 ERA and 18 strikeouts. He began the year with Double-A Tulsa, where he made 13 starts, going 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA. His performance earned him a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he’s started five games, posting a 0-2 record with a 5.26 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
Before his major league debut, Wrobleski was considered the top left-handed pitching prospect in the Dodgers organization. Drafted in the 11th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Oklahoma State University, the 24-year-old southpaw was the Dodgers’ ninth-ranked prospect entering the season, according to The Athletic’s Keith Law.
As the Dodgers push for the playoffs, both Pages and Wrobleski will be key contributors, adding depth and talent where it's needed most.
The Dodgers made an additional move prior to Sunday's game, recalling Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioning Ben Casparius.