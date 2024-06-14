Dodgers 'Cautiously Optimistic' Regarding Clayton Kershaw's Recovery
Hopefully, the prospects down in Single-A Rancho Cucamonga aren't offended when Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw says he isn't excited about starting for the Quakes against Inland Empire at LoanMart Field next week.
“I’m definitely not excited — I don’t think anybody gets excited about rehab starts,” Kershaw told Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times after throwing to hitters in a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Thursday in Dodger Stadium. “But it’s a necessary evil. It’s something you gotta do.
“This is good. You get your work in. But you gotta get in a game setting, get in that atmosphere. There may be a long inning, maybe stuff that you can’t really simulate here. So this is just the next step in the process.”
Kershaw's first rehab start is a huge step in his rehab process. The Dodgers are cautiously optimistic about his recovery from surgery to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his throwing shoulder last Nov. 3. It is the first major surgery he has undergone in his professional career.
Although his health scarcely seems to be an issue, it's hard to know how far ahead of schedule Kershaw is until he begins a rehab assignment.
“He’s much further along than we expected,” manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday night’s series finale against the Texas Rangers. “He’s unique in his body and mentality and mindset, the work ethic and all that. And obviously, Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache did a great job. He’s well beyond where I personally expected him to be.”
Kershaw says he is right where he needs to be and that his recovery has been "smooth sailing."
“Every box has been checked to this point, but I’m not getting my hopes up yet. There’s a lot that can happen in the next few weeks. But if everything goes well, I’ll be excited to get back, for sure.”