    December 24, 2021
    Dodgers: Chris Taylor Does Holiday Virtual Visit At LA Children’s Hospital

    He's a good dude.
    Chris Taylor has taken the holiday spirit to heart and recently did a virtual visit with a young man who is a patient at the Children’s Hospital LA.

    Christian, a "serious" Dodgers fan, wore a grin on his face as he congratulated Taylor on the team's World Series victory last year.

    “Congratulations on winning in 2020! It was a big deal. I had a lot of fun partying and everything.”

    He also let it be known that he appreciated Taylor's decision to re-sign with the Dodgers and remain in Los Angeles.

    “I wanted to say thank you for signing with the Dodgers again. We needed you. We need you. You’re one of the big players of the team, so thank you for that.”

    Taylor responded:

    “Thank you so much. That means a lot to me,” said Taylor. “I’m excited to be back, too. I didn’t want to be anywhere else.”

    Christian told Taylor that he had been at a game when Taylor hit a walk-off home run. The game in question is likely the one against the Colorado Rockies in 2018, and it was Taylor's career-first walk-off homer. It's clear that that moment is one Christian will never forget and it might have been the starting point of his fandom and admiration of Taylor.

    While there are several instances of players going to hospitals and forming friendships with young fans who are having a difficult time, you may not be familiar with tales of Taylor in the community as he prefers to do these things quietly which is on par for his reserved and respectful personality.

    To you, Christian. We wish you a joyous Christmas and hope that you have a wonderful New Year. 

