Dodgers: Chris Taylor Foundation Auction Includes Seager, Pujols, and Magic Gear
Player(s)
Chris Taylor
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Foundation Auction Includes Seager, Pujols, and Magic Gear

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers Chris Taylor will be holding a charity golf tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia this weekend to raise money for his foundation. Attendees will get to smash drives at the local TopGolf alongside Chris Taylor and participate in a great auction to benefit the Chris Taylor Foundation.

On Tuesday, the CT3 Foundation posted a photo on social media displaying some of the auction items which included signed memorabilia donated by Dodgers part owner Magic Johnson.

In addition to Magic's contribution, Albert Pujols provided a signed Dodgers #55 jersey. A pair of signed Corey Seager cleats and a CT3 autographed batting helmet were also pictured.

Read More

If you don't want to fly to Virginia Beach for some golf and philanthropy, don't fret. The auction takes place online. All proceeds will benefit the Roc Solid Foundation and Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in support of the fight against pediatric cancer.

The event, "Driving for Hope" is set to take place on Sunday, January 16th, 2022, from 12pm EST to 4pm EST.

More information can be found on the foundation's website.

