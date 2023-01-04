Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals His All-Time Favorite Teammate

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor has had 251 teammates in the major leagues, from Dustin Ackley to Tony Zych, from A.J. Ellis to Zach Walters. But if you want to find his favorite one, you'll have to scroll down to the guy right between Julio Urias and Breyvic Valera.

Taylor was on Access Dodgers on Tuesday evening, and when asked for his favoeite teammate, he had a pretty awesome answer.

"I'd probably go Chase Utley. I've never played with someone who cares more about winning and helping his team than that guy. The amount of time he puts in at the stadium not even for himself, you know, most guys are focused on themselves and making themselves better, he put in hours of work to help other guys. That's something you don't see all too often."

Taylor was teammates with the wisened veteran version of Utley; he never played with the superstar version. Utley will end up in the Hall of Fame one day, but it will be for the things he did when when Taylor was in his teens and early 20s, not what he did when they were teammates in L.A. from 2016-18.

But Utley was, by all accounts, a Hall of Fame teammate even after he was no longer a Hall of Fame player. There's the story of the time he put on a ball boy's jacket and took some baseballs out to the umpire between innings so he could tell the umpire to shape up and be better without showing the umpire up. His relationships with Corey Seager, Kiké Hernandez, Austin Barnes, and countless other Dodgers were a huge part of their development as players.

Utley didn't say much. Taylor doesn't say much. Apparently, Taylor very much enjoyed when they wouldn't say much to each other.