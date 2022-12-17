Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals What He Knows About Offseason Moves

The offseason is a time for movement and change for many players and organizations. We’ve witnessed that firsthand with the Dodgers this offseason.

Core guys from the 2022 season are gone: Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, and others have found themselves new homes. L.A. acquired Shelby Miller and Noah Syndergaard to add to their pitching rotation.

For people like us and baseball fanatics, we scroll through social media and listen to the top experts on television/radio to get a sense of who is going where and when news breaks.

Well, it’s no different for Dodgers utility star Chris Taylor, who revealed how he finds out when moves get made in the MLB world.

“I usually find out just like you guys do, just scrolling through Instagram and kind of come across it. Like, last night, I was scrolling through Instagram and I saw we signed Noah Syndergaard, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s sweet!’ But yeah, I don’t usually find things out before the general public.

“But yeah, it’s been interesting. It’s definitely been a crazy offseason. I think it’s been really good from the players’ side. It seems like there’s a lot of action and movement happening, which is great. Obviously, the Dodgers as a team, we’ve lost some guys, and it’s tough for us as players. You know, it’s kind of bittersweet. We’re happy for our friends, that they are able to sign a contract that’s good for them and their families, but at the same time, selfishly, I want those guys to be back in Dodger blue and we’re gonna miss them. But yeah, it’s definitely a bittersweet feeling, but I wish all those guys the best and I’m happy for them.”

You would think they’re one of the first to find out when a big signing or trade is made since they are a part of the team, but that is not the case.

They might be the best athletes in the world, but at the end of the day, they’re just like us.