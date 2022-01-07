Skip to main content
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Attends Mavericks Game Nowitzki's Jersey Retirement
Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw is from the Dallas area. No big deal. Right?

Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki had his jersey retirement ceremony. Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Clayton Kershaw were among the notable names in attendance.

You read that right, former(?) Los Angeles Dodgers star and current free agent Clayton Kershaw went to a NBA game in Dallas. The entire Dodger fan community took notice. 

It is no secret that Kershaws call Dallas home during baseball's offseason. During his decorated career, Kershaw has attended several Cowboys games. 

While being from Texas may have an impact on Kershaw's free agency decision, attending a Mavericks game isn't a slight nod, confirmation, or shot-across-the-bow to the Dodgers.

The Dodgers' Andrew Friedman previously stated that the Dodgers did not offer Clayton Kershaw a one-year qualifying offer out of respect to him and his family. 

“I think we’ve made it very clear that if Kersh wants to come back he will always have a spot with what he’s meant to this organization – not only looking back but what we think he can do for us next year. I know he wants to take a little time with Ellen and figure out what’s best for them and also more importantly get to a point where he feels good health-wise. We have no reason to believe he won’t.”

It's not to insult Dodger fans. Because of the lockout, there has been no media coverage from any teams. 

The only thing Dodgers followers have left is their imagination, which they may put to use by assuming the worst. 

According to Friedman's words, if Kershaw wants to return to LA, it will come to fruition.

