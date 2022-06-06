Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Could Pitch in NL Showdown Next Week

The Dodgers are set to play three games against the White Sox in Chicago and then, LA will make their first trip to San Francisco. After three in the Bay Area, the Dodgers will return home for a six-game home stand.

During the road trip, the Dodgers might get some help for the starting rotation in the form of three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw will travel with the team to Chicago and toss a bullpen session.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted that they do have some dates penciled in for a possible Kershaw return.

“We have a couple dates in mind. But I just want to make sure we get through this one.”

If he can complete the session without any pain during or after, there's a chance he gets a start at a stadium where he has dominated throughout his career - Oracle Park.

In 24 careers starts in San Francisco, Clayton owns a 1.52 ERA.