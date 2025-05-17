Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Gets Honest About Retirement Ahead of Return
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw spoke about his motivation to continue pitching before his return from injury on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels.
"I think not letting an injury be the reason I stop, I think that's probably the main thing," behind his decision to re-sign with the Dodgers for another season," Kershaw said to AM570's David Vassegh. "I don't want (my decision to retire) to be because I didn't rehab an injury well."
"Look, if I get out there and get shelled and I'm not any good anymore and just the time is the time, then that's one thing," he added. "If another hitter gets the best of me, that's one thing. But I'm not going to let myself do it to myself."
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star Reacts to Austin Barnes' Shocking DFA
The future Hall of Famer pitched the shortest season of his career in 2024, starting only seven games before a bone spur in his left big toe sidelined him. He got the bone spur, as well as a torn meniscus, taken care of during the offseason. He has made five rehab starts, where he had a 2.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 21 innings.
Before his injury last season, Kershaw posted the highest ERA of his career with a mark of 4.50. His 1.50 WHIP matched his 2008 rookie campaign as the worst in his career.
Kershaw is heading into the 18th season of an illustrious career as a Dodger, during which he won an MVP award, three Cy Young awards and received All-Star honors 10 times. He has 212 career wins and a lifetime ERA of 2.50.
His return comes just in time for the Dodgers, as Roki Sasaki joined Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow on the 15-day injured list. None of the three injured pitchers have a set return date.
More news: Dodgers Make Major Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale vs Athletics
Kershaw will be excited to return against the Angels, as he has historically performed well against them. He has a 10-2 record and a 1.99 ERA with 113 strikeouts through 16 career appearances against the Halos.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.