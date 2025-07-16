Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Gets Major Praise From Padres Superstar
Manny Machado played 66 regular-season games as a Dodger, plus another 16 in the 2018 postseason. He wasn't teammates with Clayton Kershaw for long, but it was long enough to leave a lasting impression.
Seven years later, Kershaw and Machado were teammates again — this time on the National League All-Star team. Machado, the San Diego Padres' third baseman, was voted by fans to start Tuesday's Midsummer Classic in Atlanta. Kershaw was selected by Commissioner Rob Manfred to be an All-Star as his “Legacy Pick.”
At Monday's media day in Atlanta, Machado was asked about his impression of Kershaw.
"He was the best," Machado said. "It was an honor to play behind him, watch him throw. ... What a competitor. He's a Hall of Famer for sure. So it was an honor to play behind him.
He added: "At his age, what he's still doing. It's impressive."
Kershaw, 37, became the third active pitcher to reach 3,000 career strikeouts earlier this month, joining Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. He's the 20th pitcher in MLB history to reach the milestone, and just the fourth lefty ever.
Kershaw has compiled a 216-95 career record with an earned run average of 2.52, racking up 3,003 strikeouts and a sterling 1.01 career WHIP. He owns three NL Cy Young Awards, one MVP award, and is an 11-time All-Star.
Kershaw has led the league five times in ERA and three in strikeouts, all while maintaining a sub‑3.00 ERA across his career. His 155 ERA+ ranks second among all starting pitchers in American or National League history since 1900.
Machado's career resume is becoming quite impressive in its own right. During his brief detour to the Dodgers, he posted an .825 OPS after arriving in Los Angeles in a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Orioles. He filled in at shortstop following a season-ending elbow injury to Corey Seager, hitting 13 homers and driving in 42 runs as the Dodgers marched to the postseason.
Machado elected free agency after the Dodgers lost the World Series to the Boston Red Sox. He signed a 11-year, $350 million contract with the Padres the following spring.
Machado owns an impressive .278/.297/.444 slash line in his career against Kershaw. Opposing hitters have combined for a .211/.263/.327 slash line against Kershaw across his 18 MLB seasons.
