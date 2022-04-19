Skip to main content
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Has A Historic Night Against the Atlanta Braves

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Has A Historic Night Against the Atlanta Braves

The Dodgers pitcher collected a milestone win on Monday against the Braves.

The Dodgers pitcher collected a milestone win on Monday against the Braves.

In his first start of the season at Chavez Ravine, Clayton Kershaw added yet another milestone to his illustrious career. The lefty collected his 100th win at Dodger Stadium. He now trails only Don Sutton (124 wins) and Don Drysdale (114) for most home wins in Dodgers history. 

Early on, it didn't look like Kershaw would need much run support on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves to hit the century mark. Kershaw cruised through the first four innings thanks to pinpoint control and his potent slider that he's using more than ever. Being spotted a six run lead by the offense didn't hurt either. 

Then, the Braves got to the three-time Cy Young winner in the fifth and sixth innings. Guillermo Heredia hit a solo shot in the fifth. Ozzie Albies led off the sixth with a home run of his own with Matt Olson and Austin Riley each reaching base. Kershaw was lifted for Brusdar Graterol, but both Olson and Riley would end up scoring.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It wasn't seven innings of perfection, but considering how much time he missed last season, Kershaw looks like an upper echelon starter right now.

Currently, Kershaw's fourth all-time in career wins for the Dodgers with 187. Only Dazzy Vance (190), Don Drysdale (209), and Don Sutton (233) have more. 

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

Sep 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches a scoreless ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Speaks On Getting Replaced In LA

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_10381079_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Announces His Retirement

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18108244_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Explains Why His Swing Isn't 'In Sync' Yet

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18104361_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner's Streak That Spanned Two Seasons Ends on Sunday

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_17890411_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

By Staff WriterApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18101665_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Video Of Former LA All-Star And MLB Umpire Goes Viral

By Staff WriterApr 17, 2022
USATSI_18104444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Get a Visit From Oscar Winning Actor on Jackie Robinson Day

By Staff WriterApr 17, 2022
USATSI_18104078_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Part Of Record Setting Night For Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher

By Staff WriterApr 17, 2022