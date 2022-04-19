Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Has A Historic Night Against the Atlanta Braves

In his first start of the season at Chavez Ravine, Clayton Kershaw added yet another milestone to his illustrious career. The lefty collected his 100th win at Dodger Stadium. He now trails only Don Sutton (124 wins) and Don Drysdale (114) for most home wins in Dodgers history.

Early on, it didn't look like Kershaw would need much run support on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves to hit the century mark. Kershaw cruised through the first four innings thanks to pinpoint control and his potent slider that he's using more than ever. Being spotted a six run lead by the offense didn't hurt either.

Then, the Braves got to the three-time Cy Young winner in the fifth and sixth innings. Guillermo Heredia hit a solo shot in the fifth. Ozzie Albies led off the sixth with a home run of his own with Matt Olson and Austin Riley each reaching base. Kershaw was lifted for Brusdar Graterol, but both Olson and Riley would end up scoring.

It wasn't seven innings of perfection, but considering how much time he missed last season, Kershaw looks like an upper echelon starter right now.

Currently, Kershaw's fourth all-time in career wins for the Dodgers with 187. Only Dazzy Vance (190), Don Drysdale (209), and Don Sutton (233) have more.